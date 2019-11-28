The Leadership Livingston Alumni Program is launching a blanket drive to impact private nonprofits in Livingston Parish. The idea for the drive came about when the Chamber was contacted by a local agency asking for assistance in providing blankets to their clients.
"We saw how quickly the business community rallied to help our local citizens in need. We decided to jump in and expand on the help we offered last year. The perfect vehicle for the Livingston Parish Chamber to complete this project through is our Leadership Livingston Alumni program," said April Wehrs, Chamber President & CEO.
Blankets will be collected at the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce office at 248 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70727, and additional locations as they become available.
“Leadership Alumni have been a part of championing our community through the Leadership Livingston class and have already completed impactful community projects," Wehrs said.
"They are excited to take this on."
"Originally, we looked at providing blankets for one agency, but decided that there would be a greater reach if all agencies in Livingston Parish were able to participate,” said Wehrs.
Donations of new blankets will be accepted from Dec. 2 through Dec 20. After the Dec. 20 deadline, blankets will be distributed to nonprofit agencies throughout the Parish. To learn more about the project or how you can help, you can contact the Chamber at (225) 665-8155 or visit the website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.
About the Chamber: The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is the largest and longest-standing business organization in Livingston Parish. We represent the business community and coordinate community initiatives and programs which make Livingston Parish better. The chamber is a 501C6 nonprofit association serving Livingston Parish and each of its municipalities and communities.
About Leadership Livingston: Leadership Livingston is a community leadership program designed to teach and engage participants and increase their understanding of the inner workings of their parish community. Leadership Livingston is a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit the Chamber’s website www.livingstonparishchamberofcommerce.org, also follow Leadership Livingston’s Facebook page and the Chamber’s Facebook page.
