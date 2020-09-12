Leadership Livingston’s newest class kicked things off on Thursday with an orientation of the program presented by April Wehrs, Livingston Parish Chamber President/CEO and class facilitator.
“We’ve been monitoring the possibility of having a class, and the interest in light of the phases and restrictions of COVID," Wehrs said. "We offered the opportunity for the class and had positive response.
"We intentionally kept the class smaller to adjust to today’s standards," she continued. "The class is positive and excited to move forward and so are we. We look forward to reaching over 200 graduates this year and the accomplishments of this class both collectively and individually.”
The 20 participants heard from program Alumni, learned about their classmates and received an overview of the program, including community service projects they will select and complete in teams.
The Leadership Livingston Class includes: Eileen Bates McCarroll, Town of Albany; Stacey Beregi, Livingston Parish Council; Jennifer Duet, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Bobbie Jo Guerin, Livingston Parish Assessors Office; Roslyn Gutierrez, Our Lady of the Lake RMC; Scott Hilbun, All Star Automotive; Nancy Kimble, City of Walker; Ross Kinchen, The Kinchen Group; Trapper Kinchen, The Kinchen Group and Elena Lavigne, Elena Lavigne CPA, LLC.
Also, Kelsie Moak, Gulf South Technology Solutions; Amanda Moss, Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP; Michelle O’Quin, First Guaranty Bank; Jennifer Rossnagel, North Oaks Health System; Gage Spell, Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC; Jeremy Travis, Livingston Parish Library; Jason Varney, Ochsner Health; Sayra Velazco, Accounting Services Unlimited; Heather Verrett, DEMCO; and Andrea White, Bank of Zachary.
This year’s program is sponsored by Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union, First Guaranty Bank, and North Oaks Health System, all long-time investors in Leadership Livingston.
About Leadership Livingston: Leadership Livingston is a community leadership program designed to teach and engage participants and increase their understanding of the inner workings of their parish community. Leadership Livingston is a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit the Chamber’s website www.livingstonparishchamberofcommerce.org, also follow Leadership Livingston’s Facebook page and the Chamber’s Facebook page.
