Lifelong Denham Springs resident announces City Council run

Jim “Jimmy” Gilbert, a lifelong resident of Denham Springs with 16 years of service to the community as a volunteer firefighter, medical first responder, and member of the Board of Commissioners for Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5, is running for a spot on the Denham Springs City Council.
Gilbert has also worked in the petrochemical industry for 36 years, with 21 of those years at ExxonMobil. At ExxonMobil, he manages operations and maintenance activities, provides project leadership and troubleshooting assistance, and serves as a mentor to the company’s “up-and-coming technicians” with strong technical support.
“My firefighting and emergency response background will help me better understand and assist with the needs of our local fire and police departments,” Gilbert said. “My industrial background will make me more responsive to the needs of our utility departments, such as water, power, and gas.”
His many years of community service and support have given Gilbert what he calls “a servant’s heart.” He loves working with kids and has done so in a variety of roles, including as a church youth leader, Sunday School teacher, and through the scouting program.
Like many Denham Springs residents, Gilbert and his wife, Bridgette, were deeply affected by the flood of 2016. He said he came away from it with profound respect and love for the community.
“As difficult as that time was,” Gilbert said, “there was beauty in it as well. Neighbors helped neighbors. Those who had, gave to those who didn’t. Those who could, helped those who couldn’t.
“Without the modern conveniences we all take for granted, we saw the community’s true character. It’s amazing to see how we’ve all rebounded from that. In many ways, we are better than before.”
Gilbert says he wants to help keep this proud spirit alive so future generations can experience “this beautiful community we have been given.” Gilbert said his “long history of public service” uniquely qualifies him to work effectively with city departments and serve all citizens of Denham Springs.
“I am asking for your vote on November 8th.”
For more information, visit https://jimgilbert4dscc.com or go to Gilbert’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jimgilbertfordscc/.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Jim Gilbert.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.