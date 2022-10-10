Lifelong Livingston Parish resident announces run for School Board District 4 seat

Jeff Pendergrass, a lifelong resident of Livingston Parish and a graduate of Walker High School, Class of 1987, is running for the Livingston Parish School Board District 4 seat.
Jeff is a husband, father, and grandfather who attends Bethany Church in Denham Springs. A graduate of Louisiana State University, Jeff holds a Master of Science in Construction Management, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and has spent most of his adult life in the public service arena as a law enforcement officer.
Jeff is currently employed with Turner Industries Group as a Project Coordinator, where he holds several professional industrial certifications in safety project management and operations management. In his current position, he is responsible for budgets, contracts and personnel involving multi-million dollar projects.
In his spare time, Jeff trains in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, having competed all over the country in this art. He trains domestic violence survivors in self-defense and has worked with church staffs, business groups, and private citizens in response to active shootings as well.
“I believe my credentials in these areas give the voters of District 4 a new, stronger and different voice than what they have had in the past,” Jeff said.
As a registered Republican and conservative, Jeff is a newcomer to the arena of politics as a candidate, but definitely not a newcomer to politics in Livingston Parish, which is why he decided to run for the District 4 School Board seat.
His platform is simple:
– To be transparent, accountable, and personally responsible in everything he does concerning our students, parents and teachers;
– To increase the safety of our children, teachers, administrative personnel and support staff at every campus across the Parish;
– To obtain pay increases for our teachers, recruit the best teachers we can find, and retain those we currently have on staff;
– To secure funding for our older schools in order to modernize those campus capabilities; and
– To work with other elected officials in order to ensure this Parish remains a great place to live and raise a family.
“On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 I want to be a new voice for our children, parents, and our teachers,” Jeff said.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Jeff Pendergrass.)
