Early voting for the March 26 election drew just 2 percent of Livingston Parish’s registered voters, according to the local Registrar of Voters office.
Just under 1,800 people took advantage of the early voting period that ran March 12-19. Approximately 554 voters cast their ballots at one of two early-voting stations in the parish, while another 1,222 requested an absentee by mail ballot.
There are roughly 86,000 registered voters in Livingston Parish.
Though light, this month’s ballot does have one parish-wide issue up for voters — the renewal of a 5-mill property tax that funds construction projects in the Livingston Parish school system. The tax has been on the books since 1952 and has been renewed every 10 years.
The tax generates around $3.1 million annually to fund parish-wide construction projects, renovations, and improvements to all school facilities and property.
The other item on the ballot will be an alderman’s race in French Settlement between Brandt Moran and Darryl Murphy.
The regular election will be held Saturday, March 26, when voters will go to their normal polling locations. Voting hours are 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
People can use the Louisiana Voter Portal to find where they vote on election day, or they can call the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 686-3054.
