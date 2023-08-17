A new Lions Club comes to Livingston Parish on August 24th when 22 men and women celebrate the charter night of the Livingston Parish Lions Club at The Rustic Room in Denham Springs.
During the Ceremonies, Louisiana Lions Council Chair Chris Carlone will serve as Master of Ceremonies and will install the club’s new officers after Immediate Past District Governor Richard Norris and Current District Governor Harry Theriot induct the new members and present the club with their Charter from Lions Club International. Members of the Baton Rouge Lakeshore Lions club, who sponsored the formation of the Livingston Parish Lions Club, will also be on hand to congratulate members of the new club.
“I am proud to welcome these men and women into Lions. Livingston Parish will be proud to have such a fine group of people serving its community,” said Bill Jeansonne, President of the Baton Rouge Lakeshore Lions Club.
The Livingston Parish Lions Club service plans include sponsoring Livingston parish kids with disabilities to atend the Louisiana Lions Camp, vision screening for area children, establishing a free diabetes support group for the parish, and much more.
The club’s first service project will be a free vision screening for children ages 1-18 years old on Saturday, August 26th from 12:30p to 2:30p at the Main Library in Livingston, LA. All children must have a parent/guardian complete a permission slip to receive the free vision screening. Forms are available at Livingston Libraries and will be available the day of the event. The Livingston Parish Lions Diabetes Support Group will hold its first meeting on September 14th at 6pm at the OLOL Walker Hospital’s Community Room. The September meeting will focus on Disaster Preparedness and Diabetes.
The Livingston Parish Lions meet on the third Monday of the month at 6:30p and on the third Wednesday at 12:30p at Big Mike’s in Denham Springs. Lions clubs are groups of service oriented men and women who identify needs within their communities and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Livingston Parish Lions Club, please contact Membership Chair Christy Sorenson at LivParishLions@gmail.com.
Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Our 1.42 million members in more than 47,000 clubs are service in over 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we are able to extend our service impact though the generous support of our Lions Club International Foundation. We are focused on serving sight, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer and our newest global cause, diabetes, to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity. Lions have set an ambitious goal of helping over 200 million people each year so we can bring even more service to more people than ever before. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.
