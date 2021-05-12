Live Oak High celebrated the Class of 2021 with an outdoor ceremony held at Eagle Stadium on Wednesday, May 12.
Approximately 302 graduates were recognized during the ceremony, which was capped off by a lively fireworks show into the night sky. The entire ceremony was live streamed on the school’s Facebook page.
Senior Class President Colby Faust served as the master of ceremonies. Other students who participated included class officers Dilawar Singh, Abbey Barbay, Kara Gray, Chanler Landon, Grace Reynerson, Will Frazier, Ethan Cooper, Grace Fruge, and Rachel Ni.
Seniors received their diplomas from Principal Beth Jones, who also spoke during the ceremony.
Listed below are this year’s graduates from Live Oak High.
(Note: *Summa cum laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna cum laude, 3.5-3.749)
Baleigh Nicole Adams
Jase Tanner Adams
Luis Javier Alfaro
Alex Payton Allain
Asa Sade Alleman
Stephanie Jamela Amaireh
Rylie Marie Angelle*
Christian Dean Antle
Devyn Lebeau Ardoin
Caitlynn Elizabeth Armstrong#
Donovan Paul Artieta
Cecelia Elizabeth Atkins
Kaylee Marie Aucoin
Jackson Ryland Aucoin*
Jacob Ryan Austin#
Wesley Jude Austin*
Raya Marie Avery
Alesha Lee Baker*
Abbey Elizabeth Barbay*
Rhett William Bates
Phoebe Marie Baumann*
Trey Joseph Baynard
Alana Jaden Biggs#
Adalynn Grace Bizette*
Seth James Blanchard
Karakay Elizabeth Bolden*
Nathan Tyler Bolton*
Caleb Austien Bond#
Cassie Rayne Bondi
Harley Ann Bowman
Cylie Olivia Bozarth*
Carlie Dane Bozarth
Brooklyn Jane Bridgers
Mason Frank Brinegar#
Kerami Beanjane' Browders
Dylan Michael Brown
Halli Blaire Browning
Luke Boihem Bryant
DaMarkiss Maliq Buckley
Alyssa Gail Bueche*
Deriyon Joel Buie
Dalton Jacob Burgess
Tiffany Karen Burrick*
Kassidy Noelle Cadarette
Austin Ray Caldwell
Dylan Patrick Calhoun
Kate Elizabeth Campbell
Andrew Joseph Carr#
Victoria Marie Carradine
Logan Anthony Carrier
Dennon Denay Carroll
Paul Forrest Carroll*
Camron Jesse Carter
Ethan Cole Champagne*
Jackson Wyatt Choate
Jenna Grace Christiansen
Abigail Brianna Clark*
MaKayla CinClaire Cobb
Kaileigh Janell Coffman
Bryce David Coleman
Sarah Denise Collins*
Ethan Cannon Cooper*
Alivia Carol Corey
Willow Vania Corona
Luke Gregory Cowart
Hailey Raye Crane
Dillon Matthew Crifasi
Haylie Reana Cruse#
Kharma Elizabeth Culpepper
Brandon Slade Cupp
David James Cutbirth
Braydon Joseph Daigle
Jane Elizabeth Dalberg*
Alyssa Sheree Daspit*
Ashton James David
Ansley Elizabeth Davis*
Cole Scott Davis
Reagan Hayes Davis
Joseph Eli Delatte
Marcella Grace Delvisco
Jade Denee' Diaz
Daniel Joseph DiBenedetto
Mackenzie Riley Didier*
Megan Rae Dietrich
Ethan Jacob Dobson
Anthony Seth Dodson
Ashley Dominguez
Emily Elisabeth Donaldson*
Kayla Alexis Donovan*
Noah Alexander Ducote
Londyn Gislaine Dugar*
Mason Alexander Dukes#
Hailey Nicole Duplessis#
Joshua Ethan Duplessis*
Kade Hart Dupont*
Kelsy Marie Dupont
John William Dyar#
Ashton Ian Eatmon
John Phillip Ellis*
Te'Armie Da'Nay Erwin
Preston Caige Erwin#
Meaghan Brooke Etheridge
Kain Lee Evans
Joshua David Fahr
Gracie Lynde Falcon
Colby Jay Faust*
Avery Ann Felter#
Garrett Ward Ferris*
Cade Russell Fontenot#
Katie Michelle Ford
Ava Louise Forrest*
Kendall Jollie' Foster
Chloe Marie Franklin*
William Jay Frazier*
Grace Victoria Fruge'*
Gabrielle Alise Gaines
Ezra Blaze Ganaway*
Kara Rheanne Gary*
Daemeon Charles Gerald
Ember Leighann Gerken#
Kaley Elizabeth Glover
Sierra Star Gordon
Bailee Rose Grace*
Jordan Lee Griffin
Alyssa Briann Griffith
Dakota Harrison Griggs
Kade Makai Harris*
Hunter Michael Hasselbeck
Aidan Joseph Hebert#
Hayley Lynn Heinz
Matthew Riley Hendon
Keagan Wayne Hester
Tyler Elizabeth Hicks#
Tristian Bradley Hilbun
Erykah Ja'Nae Hitchens
Joshua Ryan Holland#
Trent Dalton Holliday
Emma Leigh Hunt*
Magnus Lane Hymel
Christian Lee Jackson*
Matthew Alan Johnson#
Kendall Neta Irene Johnson*
Landon Dean Jones
Layne Michael Joseph
Mary Abigail Kelley*
Kyle Blaize Kitto
Kole Anthony Knapps
Elaina Renee Kreamer
Madelyn Grace Laborde*
Ethan D'Wayne Lacy
Chanler Leigh Landon*
Grant William Landry*
Emily M'Lynn Zarina Lassard
Joseph Allen Lavergne
Zachary Ian LeBlanc#
Harley David Lee
Dylan Michael Lee
Garrett Jesse Lee
Bryce Anthony Lemoine
Ashlynn Elizabeth Lewis
Alexandra Nicole Lewis
Nathalie Marie Linder*
Jacob Philip Long#
Chloe Lehn Mackey*
Brock Easton Magee*
William Eugene Maher
Danielle Elizabeth Mancuso
Skylar Raine Martin
Peyton Paul Martone
James Sereno Marvel#
Gregory Paul Mascaro
Matthew George Matens
Alex John Matherne
Alexis Lynn May
Cameron Jane McCalla#
Mary Kathryn McCleary#
Branson Lee McCoy
Micah BreAnn McGowan*
Michael Wayne Mclin*
James Logan Mcmenis*
Summer Danielle Miley
Landon Curtis Miley
Erin Elizabeth Miller
Cooper William Miller*
Justin Dalanie Morris
Maxie Leon Mullen
Erica Leah Murkowski*
Madalyn Lea Murphy*
Charlee Rachel Musso
Waylon James Myers
Jaelynn Makayla Myles
Justin David Neames
Tyler Gerard Nesbit*
Rachel Annabeth Ni*
Skye Malaina Noce
Presley Doyle Nolan
Tyler Jesse Onorato
Kayla Elizabeth Ordes*
Kelsey Lynn Overman
Bailey Marie Palmer
Adrianna Marie Parrino
Madeline Victoria Pastuszek*
Jade Lanae Payne
Logan Joseph Pertuis*
Tristan Gary Pertuis*
Lawson Thomas Peters*
Logan Tyler Phenald
Jerry August Pierson
Nicholas Lane Pinkerton
Zachary David Ponthieu
Ethan Edward Prescott#
Jaylan Paige Priddy*
Anthony Blaise Priester
Peyton Oliver Pruett#
Savanah Nichole Pugh
Liam Alan Rankin#
Jaelyn Balinta Ray
Melissa Ann Recotta#
Eugene Lawrence Reider
Grace Ann Reynerson*
Caleb Tremayne Ricard*
Kade Michael Richardson
Triston Dewayne Roberson
Callie Grace Rogers*
Lauren Elizabeth Rogers*
Emma Camille Ross
Jenna Rose Rowe
Calley Marie Ruiz*
Byron Jack Rushing
Olivia Marie Sanchez
Piper Gail Schertzer*
Savannah Martin Schexnayder
Taylor Serinity Scott
Kadan Lee Scott
Coley James Scott
Hailey Jonelle Scruggs
Keniya Rena Selvage
Mone' Claire Sheehan
Alexander Cole Shultz
Madison Paige Sibley*
Malloree Jordan Sibley#
Clayton Joseph Simms#
Dilawar Singh*
Nawab Singh#
Darshandeep Singh#
Averie Marie Sledge
Matthew Griffin Smith
Hope Layne Smith
William Brant Smith
Cade Donavan Soday
Lauren Elizabeth Spears*
Sydney Nicole Spiers*
Kensley Noel Spillman#
Anna Elizabeth Stafford
Andrew Elton Stafford
Hayden Michael Staley
Christian Everett Stanton
Houston Grant Stewart#
Cheyenne Breeze Stillwell
Christian Michael Stokes
Michael Joseph Summers
Sarah Noel Templet
Lori Marie Thibodeaux#
Lavalle Dyshawn Thomas
Brayden Quinn Thompson
Trey Austin Thornton
Megan Renee' Thornton*
Cole Alexander Tidwell
Peyton Joseph Toural
Taylor Leigh Townsend#
Randall Wayne Triche
Emma Grace Trippi*
William Alexander Tryon*
Cami Elizabeth Tugwell
Jaikera Jabrelin Turner
Jeffery Chase Vallot#
Katie Grace Van Der Mark#
Daniel Antonio Vargas
Braden Joseph Varnado
Thomas James Walker
Grace Anne Warciski*
Joshua Craig Watson
Jordan Anthony Watson
Brian Shae Weaver
Preston Thomas Wells
Karaline Renee Wells#
Baylor James Wells*
Jordan Atlas Westbrook
Brayden Richard Whetstine
Brianna Marie White
Jessi Lee White
Bethany Kaye Whitley
Seth Christian Wiginton
Dorian Jamal Williams
Hannah Nichole Williams#
Ethan James Williams
Logan Anthony Williams
Travis Cole Wilson
Savanna Nicole Wofford
Jacob Lane Wondergem
Caleb Blayne Yates
Kristhel Fiorella Zelaya-Cruz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.