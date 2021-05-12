Live Oak High celebrated the Class of 2021 with an outdoor ceremony held at Eagle Stadium on Wednesday, May 12.

Approximately 302 graduates were recognized during the ceremony, which was capped off by a lively fireworks show into the night sky. The entire ceremony was live streamed on the school’s Facebook page.

Senior Class President Colby Faust served as the master of ceremonies. Other students who participated included class officers Dilawar Singh, Abbey Barbay, Kara Gray, Chanler Landon, Grace Reynerson, Will Frazier, Ethan Cooper, Grace Fruge, and Rachel Ni.

Seniors received their diplomas from Principal Beth Jones, who also spoke during the ceremony.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Live Oak High.

(Note: *Summa cum laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna cum laude, 3.5-3.749)

Baleigh Nicole Adams

Jase Tanner Adams

Luis Javier Alfaro

Alex Payton Allain

Asa Sade Alleman

Stephanie Jamela Amaireh

Rylie Marie Angelle*

Christian Dean Antle

Devyn Lebeau Ardoin

Caitlynn Elizabeth Armstrong#

Donovan Paul Artieta

Cecelia Elizabeth Atkins

Kaylee Marie Aucoin

Jackson Ryland Aucoin*

Jacob Ryan Austin#

Wesley Jude Austin*

Raya Marie Avery

Alesha Lee Baker*

Abbey Elizabeth Barbay*

Rhett William Bates

Phoebe Marie Baumann*

Trey Joseph Baynard

Alana Jaden Biggs#

Adalynn Grace Bizette*

Seth James Blanchard

Karakay Elizabeth Bolden*

Nathan Tyler Bolton*

Caleb Austien Bond#

Cassie Rayne Bondi

Harley Ann Bowman

Cylie Olivia Bozarth*

Carlie Dane Bozarth

Brooklyn Jane Bridgers

Mason Frank Brinegar#

Kerami Beanjane' Browders

Dylan Michael Brown

Halli Blaire Browning

Luke Boihem Bryant

DaMarkiss Maliq Buckley

Alyssa Gail Bueche*

Deriyon Joel Buie

Dalton Jacob Burgess

Tiffany Karen Burrick*

Kassidy Noelle Cadarette

Austin Ray Caldwell

Dylan Patrick Calhoun

Kate Elizabeth Campbell

Andrew Joseph Carr#

Victoria Marie Carradine

Logan Anthony Carrier

Dennon Denay Carroll

Paul Forrest Carroll*

Camron Jesse Carter

Ethan Cole Champagne*

Jackson Wyatt Choate

Jenna Grace Christiansen

Abigail Brianna Clark*

MaKayla CinClaire Cobb

Kaileigh Janell Coffman

Bryce David Coleman

Sarah Denise Collins*

Ethan Cannon Cooper*

Alivia Carol Corey

Willow Vania Corona

Luke Gregory Cowart

Hailey Raye Crane

Dillon Matthew Crifasi

Haylie Reana Cruse#

Kharma Elizabeth Culpepper

Brandon Slade Cupp

David James Cutbirth

Braydon Joseph Daigle

Jane Elizabeth Dalberg*

Alyssa Sheree Daspit*

Ashton James David

Ansley Elizabeth Davis*

Cole Scott Davis

Reagan Hayes Davis

Joseph Eli Delatte

Marcella Grace Delvisco

Jade Denee' Diaz

Daniel Joseph DiBenedetto

Mackenzie Riley Didier*

Megan Rae Dietrich

Ethan Jacob Dobson

Anthony Seth Dodson

Ashley Dominguez

Emily Elisabeth Donaldson*

Kayla Alexis Donovan*

Noah Alexander Ducote

Londyn Gislaine Dugar*

Mason Alexander Dukes#

Hailey Nicole Duplessis#

Joshua Ethan Duplessis*

Kade Hart Dupont*

Kelsy Marie Dupont

John William Dyar#

Ashton Ian Eatmon

John Phillip Ellis*

Te'Armie Da'Nay Erwin

Preston Caige Erwin#

Meaghan Brooke Etheridge

Kain Lee Evans

Joshua David Fahr

Gracie Lynde Falcon

Colby Jay Faust*

Avery Ann Felter#

Garrett Ward Ferris*

Cade Russell Fontenot#

Katie Michelle Ford

Ava Louise Forrest*

Kendall Jollie' Foster

Chloe Marie Franklin*

William Jay Frazier*

Grace Victoria Fruge'*

Gabrielle Alise Gaines

Ezra Blaze Ganaway*

Kara Rheanne Gary*

Daemeon Charles Gerald

Ember Leighann Gerken#

Kaley Elizabeth Glover

Sierra Star Gordon

Bailee Rose Grace*

Jordan Lee Griffin

Alyssa Briann Griffith

Dakota Harrison Griggs

Kade Makai Harris*

Hunter Michael Hasselbeck

Aidan Joseph Hebert#

Hayley Lynn Heinz

Matthew Riley Hendon

Keagan Wayne Hester

Tyler Elizabeth Hicks#

Tristian Bradley Hilbun

Erykah Ja'Nae Hitchens

Joshua Ryan Holland#

Trent Dalton Holliday

Emma Leigh Hunt*

Magnus Lane Hymel

Christian Lee Jackson*

Matthew Alan Johnson#

Kendall Neta Irene Johnson*

Landon Dean Jones

Layne Michael Joseph

Mary Abigail Kelley*

Kyle Blaize Kitto

Kole Anthony Knapps

Elaina Renee Kreamer

Madelyn Grace Laborde*

Ethan D'Wayne Lacy

Chanler Leigh Landon*

Grant William Landry*

Emily M'Lynn Zarina Lassard

Joseph Allen Lavergne

Zachary Ian LeBlanc#

Harley David Lee

Dylan Michael Lee

Garrett Jesse Lee

Bryce Anthony Lemoine

Ashlynn Elizabeth Lewis

Alexandra Nicole Lewis

Nathalie Marie Linder*

Jacob Philip Long#

Chloe Lehn Mackey*

Brock Easton Magee*

William Eugene Maher

Danielle Elizabeth Mancuso

Skylar Raine Martin

Peyton Paul Martone

James Sereno Marvel#

Gregory Paul Mascaro

Matthew George Matens

Alex John Matherne

Alexis Lynn May

Cameron Jane McCalla#

Mary Kathryn McCleary#

Branson Lee McCoy

Micah BreAnn McGowan*

Michael Wayne Mclin*

James Logan Mcmenis*

Summer Danielle Miley

Landon Curtis Miley

Erin Elizabeth Miller

Cooper William Miller*

Justin Dalanie Morris

Maxie Leon Mullen

Erica Leah Murkowski*

Madalyn Lea Murphy*

Charlee Rachel Musso

Waylon James Myers

Jaelynn Makayla Myles

Justin David Neames

Tyler Gerard Nesbit*

Rachel Annabeth Ni*

Skye Malaina Noce

Presley Doyle Nolan

Tyler Jesse Onorato

Kayla Elizabeth Ordes*

Kelsey Lynn Overman

Bailey Marie Palmer

Adrianna Marie Parrino

Madeline Victoria Pastuszek*

Jade Lanae Payne

Logan Joseph Pertuis*

Tristan Gary Pertuis*

Lawson Thomas Peters*

Logan Tyler Phenald

Jerry August Pierson

Nicholas Lane Pinkerton

Zachary David Ponthieu

Ethan Edward Prescott#

Jaylan Paige Priddy*

Anthony Blaise Priester

Peyton Oliver Pruett#

Savanah Nichole Pugh

Liam Alan Rankin#

Jaelyn Balinta Ray

Melissa Ann Recotta#

Eugene Lawrence Reider

Grace Ann Reynerson*

Caleb Tremayne Ricard*

Kade Michael Richardson

Triston Dewayne Roberson

Callie Grace Rogers*

Lauren Elizabeth Rogers*

Emma Camille Ross

Jenna Rose Rowe

Calley Marie Ruiz*

Byron Jack Rushing

Olivia Marie Sanchez

Piper Gail Schertzer*

Savannah Martin Schexnayder

Taylor Serinity Scott

Kadan Lee Scott

Coley James Scott

Hailey Jonelle Scruggs

Keniya Rena Selvage

Mone' Claire Sheehan

Alexander Cole Shultz

Madison Paige Sibley*

Malloree Jordan Sibley#

Clayton Joseph Simms#

Dilawar Singh*

Nawab Singh#

Darshandeep Singh#

Averie Marie Sledge

Matthew Griffin Smith

Hope Layne Smith

William Brant Smith

Cade Donavan Soday

Lauren Elizabeth Spears*

Sydney Nicole Spiers*

Kensley Noel Spillman#

Anna Elizabeth Stafford

Andrew Elton Stafford

Hayden Michael Staley

Christian Everett Stanton

Houston Grant Stewart#

Cheyenne Breeze Stillwell

Christian Michael Stokes

Michael Joseph Summers

Sarah Noel Templet

Lori Marie Thibodeaux#

Lavalle Dyshawn Thomas

Brayden Quinn Thompson

Trey Austin Thornton

Megan Renee' Thornton*

Cole Alexander Tidwell

Peyton Joseph Toural

Taylor Leigh Townsend#

Randall Wayne Triche

Emma Grace Trippi*

William Alexander Tryon*

Cami Elizabeth Tugwell

Jaikera Jabrelin Turner

Jeffery Chase Vallot#

Katie Grace Van Der Mark#

Daniel Antonio Vargas

Braden Joseph Varnado

Thomas James Walker

Grace Anne Warciski*

Joshua Craig Watson

Jordan Anthony Watson

Brian Shae Weaver

Preston Thomas Wells

Karaline Renee Wells#

Baylor James Wells*

Jordan Atlas Westbrook

Brayden Richard Whetstine

Brianna Marie White

Jessi Lee White

Bethany Kaye Whitley

Seth Christian Wiginton

Dorian Jamal Williams

Hannah Nichole Williams#

Ethan James Williams

Logan Anthony Williams

Travis Cole Wilson

Savanna Nicole Wofford

Jacob Lane Wondergem

Caleb Blayne Yates

Kristhel Fiorella Zelaya-Cruz