The Live Oak Junior High gym is likely “a total loss” after a fire engulfed the building Friday morning, officials said.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 received reports of the blaze just before 10 a.m., according to Chief James Wascom. Firefighters from multiple agencies in and around Livingston Parish responded to the scene, helping contain the fire after about two hours.

By 2 p.m., some first responders were preparing to enter the gym for salvage work. Others who had already been there for hours rested in the shade under a tent, and some tried to cool down with a mist machine attached to one of the fire trucks.

The scene in the afternoon was much different from the one in the morning. Photos of the fire quickly spread on social media earlier Friday, showing dark clouds of smoke rising hundreds of feet above the school’s gym near the front of campus.

“Thankfully,” no one was on campus at the time of the fire and there have been no reported injuries, Wascom said. Firefighters were also able to keep flames from spreading to other buildings on the Live Oak Junior High campus, located on Old Highway 16.

The fire occurred about two and a half weeks before students returned for the start of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 9. Teachers are scheduled to report Aug. 4.

School officials took to Facebook earlier Friday to say that the school will be closed “until further notice.”

“Please be in prayer for our school,” said the 11 a.m. post from the school. “As many know by now our front gym is currently on fire and the firefighters are working hard to take care of it.

“Please stay away & allow the workers to do their job. As of now the school will be closed until further notice from officials. We will post once we have more details.”

At this time, a cause has not been determined, but Wascom said his department is working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to find the origin.

“​​The gym appears to be a total loss,” Wascom said. “But we were able to keep it off the three adjoining buildings.”

Wascom said the nearby District 4 station in Watson received calls of “smoke rising” from the gym around 9:50 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived, it was deemed “a working fire,” leading to an all-out effort to keep the flames from spreading.

That proved tricky given the building’s construction, Wascom said.

“The construction of the building presented issues,” Wascom said. “It’s got a roof, and then a layer of insulation, and then another roof. Then when we got the drone in the air, we could see the roof was sagging, so we pulled our guys out for safety.”

Wascom said firefighters were eventually forced to “bust through” the building’s exterior brick walls to reach the fire.

“We busted through the brick and entered the cinderblock to where we could put a hose in there,” he said. “We carry saws on our truck, so we were able to cut the tin in some places where it was in the way. Just to get to the fire to put it out was very challenging.”

Given the many obstacles, Wascom called it one of the most challenging fires he’s ever worked.

“It’s definitely in the top 10 on fires that have been the most difficult,” he said.

Many people took to social media to express sadness over the destruction of the gym. School Board member Kellee Dickerson, who represents the Live Oak-area schools, said she was “an emotional wreck” watching flames engulf the building but added that she was “overwhelmed” by the response of 10 agencies.

“The Gym is reportedly a total loss,” Dickerson said. “And so are generations of memories! But, we are grateful school wasn’t in session! Buildings can be replaced. We will treasure the memories forever! Thank you to Everyone who helped us today! We appreciate your sacrifice in this heat!”

Wascom also thanked the many agencies who assisted his department.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 2 and 5, Central Fire, Pine Grove Fire, and Eastside Fire sent firefighters to battle the blaze; the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic and drone footage; and Acadian Ambulance “took care of our firefighters, getting them cooled down, and making sure their vitals were good.”

“Without the assistance of these other agencies, we would’ve been in bad shape,” Wascom said.

Despite being confined to the gym, the fire is a significant blow to the school that only opened five years ago, thanks to a $5.5 million renovation project. Before that, the campus had sat unused since December 2012, when the new Live Oak High campus opened on La. Hwy. 16.

During renovations, improvements were made on the gym, which was the focus of the Wind Retrofit Project, according to an earlier report by The News. A new air-conditioning system along with a new roof and ceiling were added, and the floor was sanded down to the gym’s original finish. The bathrooms and concession stand were also expanded.