Live Oak Middle and South Live Oak Elementary will both resume normal school operations on Friday, Feb. 19, after power was restored to both campuses.
Both schools, which are located next door to each other on Cecil Drive, remained closed Thursday due to continued power outages in the Watson area.
School officials took to social media to let families know that power had been restored.
“We have power so school will be open tomorrow,” read a post on the Live Oak Middle Facebook page. “Remember, if you still have power or water issues and choose not to send your student, absences will not be counted. Students may dress warmly on Friday. No shorts unless they are uniform shorts and no rips, tears or holes in jeans.”
“We have power!” read a post on the South Live Oak Elementary Facebook page. “School will resume Friday, 2/19/21. Students are still allowed to wear warm clothing tomorrow following the same guidelines as posted yesterday.”
Besides the two Watson-area schools, Livingston Parish Public Schools reopened on Thursday after being closed for several days, first for the Mardi Gras break that ran Feb. 12-16 and then on Wednesday due to lingering weather conditions from this week’s ice storm.
The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 26,000 students and 4,000 employees in 44 schools.
