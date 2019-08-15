PORT ALLEN – A Livingston man faces an attempted murder count after fleeing a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge Parish, dragging a trooper with his car, Louisiana State Police said.
Darrell Ray Smith Jr., 39, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, Troop A spokesman.
The Fugitive Apprehension Unit, composed of State Police, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, and Baton Rouge police found Smith in Hammond and arrested him, he said.
Smith also faces counts of battery on a police officer (felony and misdemeanor), aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, and improper lane usage, Scrantz said.
The case is still under investigation and there may be further charges.
The incident began shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday when troopers stopped an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Smith for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Port Allen, Scrantz said.
Troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and got Smith’s consent to search the vehicle, finding 2.5 kilos of methamphetamines, he said.
As troopers tried to place Smith under arrest, he resisted, pushing and kicking troopers, the report said. Smith re-entered the Dodge and began to flee with a trooper trapped in the driver side door jam.
He abruptly accelerated and began dragging the trooper across the roadway before the trooper broke free, sustaining minor injuries.
Smith escaped the traffic stop, sparking the fugitive unit to search for him.
