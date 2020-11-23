A Livingston Parish man was arrested for setting his disabled father’s barn on fire, resulting in damage to the entire structure and the loss of two boats and four vehicles, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Seth McCarroll, 40, was recently booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of Simple Arson. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants from another agency, according to Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal
The incident occurred in the afternoon hours of Nov. 17, when firefighters arrived at the 19000 block of LA Hwy. 444 in response to a reported two-story barn fire. According to Ashley Rodrigue, the fire damaged “the entire structure in addition to a boat, a pirogue, and four vehicles.”
No injuries were reported by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
After assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and learned through witness statements that McCarroll, who lives at the property to assist with care of his disabled father, “has a history of playing with fire while abusing drugs,” Rodrigue said.
McCarroll returned to the property during the investigation and during an interview with deputies, admitted to being under the influence of drugs and admitted to setting the fire.
McCarroll was taken into custody and booked in connection with the case, with the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
