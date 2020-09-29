A Livingston man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a travel trailer in the neighborhood he lived in, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Jessie Wheat, 53, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Sept. 24 and faces one count of simple arson, according to booking records.
According to SFM Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 “to request assistance determining the origin and cause of a travel trailer fire located in the 20000 block of Perrilloux Road in Livingston.”
After assessing the scene and collecting several witness statements “identifying Wheat as a suspect in the case,” Rodrigue said investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and an arrest warrant for Wheat was obtained.
Wheat was taken into custody following his release from an area medical facility. His bond was set at $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.