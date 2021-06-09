A Livingston Parish man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison following his conviction for attempted enticement of a minor, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Jonathan Kimbrell, 46, was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison as well as five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment. A judge also ruled that Kimbrell must register as a convicted sex offender upon his release.
Kimbrell, of Livingston, was unanimously convicted by a jury on February 13, 2020, after a four-day trial. U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles handed down the sentence.
“This conviction and sentence demonstrates our continued commitment to bring justice to those individuals such as Kimbrell who exploit or harm our children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison Travis in a statement.
“Working alongside our law enforcement partners in protecting our communities from child predators is a top priority of this office and I commend our prosecutor and our partners at FBI, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Denham Springs Police Department for their excellent work in this matter.”
According to Travis’ statement, prosecutors showed that Kimbrell communicated online with two undercover FBI agents — whom he believed were an 11-year old girl, her stepfather, and her mother — for more than a month from May 2, 2019, until June 6, 2019.
Kimbrell believed that the “stepfather” had been repeatedly molesting his “stepdaughter” and was now offering the “child” for sexual encounters by another adult, Travis said. Kimbrell tried to convince the stepfather, mother, and child that he should be allowed to join in molesting the child.
Travis said hundreds of emails were exchanged, including numerous “graphic” emails in which Kimbrell described how he would have sex with the child.
“Kimbrell also did his best to convince the three that sex would be better with him than with the stepfather,” Travis said. “During the conversations with the fictitious child, Kimbrell developed and encouraged the nicknames of ‘Turtle’ for himself and ‘Princess’ for the child.”
Eventually, Kimbrell met the undercover agents — whom he believed to be the stepfather and mother — at a Denham Springs restaurant to discuss the ground rules for his first sexual encounter with the 11-year old girl. According to authorities, he believed the child to be waiting in a motel room across the parking lot.
Kimbrell was arrested as he left the restaurant walking toward the motel where he believed the child was waiting, Travis said. When he was arrested, officers found two boxes of condoms, personal lubricant, and baby oil.
Kimbrell was also in possession of a rhinestone key chain that spelled out “Princess,” which he had purchased as a gift for the child.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams, Jr., said Kimbrell’s sentence “is the culmination of an investigation and successful prosecution by federal prosecutors, special agents, and intelligence analysts who work tirelessly to remove sexual predators from children’s lives.”
“Investigating individuals like Jonathan Kimbrell is one of the highest priorities of the FBI,” Travis said. “As this case shows, the FBI continues to vigorously investigate and identify unknown individuals involved in the sexual exploitation of children.”
This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Denham Springs Police Department.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Frederick A. Menner, Jr. and Demetrius D. Sumner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.