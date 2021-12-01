A Livingston man who was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.
Errol Hicks, 70, received his life sentence in 21st Judicial District Court on Monday, according to court records. Hicks’ attorney, Susan Hebert, stated her intentions to appeal the sentence, court records show.
In mid-October, Hicks was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Carol Hutchinson, a local daycare owner, after a trial that lasted two days. The 12-person jury deliberated for around an hour before returning the “guilty” verdict.
Hick will serve his sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension, according to court records.
During the trial, prosecutors painted a picture of a relationship “that had run its course” before culminating in a “cold-blooded” murder. Meanwhile, the defense argued that Hicks only shot in self-defense, a claim he has made since his arrest.
Ultimately, jurors ruled against Hicks, who shot Hutchinson four times the night of Sept. 28, 2019: once in the chest at his home, a second time in the back when she ran to a neighbor’s house for help, and two more times in the head and the leg on another neighbor’s carport.
Seventeen witnesses were called to testify during the trial, including neighbors, detectives, deputies, a forensic pathologist, and a DNA analyst. Hicks was slated to take the stand but ultimately declined.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, victim impact statements were delivered by two of Hutchinson’s business partners at Little People’s Playstation Childcare Center and her older brother, Sammy.
Following Hicks’ conviction in October, Sammy Hutchinson said Hicks “got what he needed” for the way “he ran my baby sister down and executed her.”
“We miss her and can’t bring her back,” Sammy Hutchinson said in October. “But at least we got justice.”
Assistant district attorneys Serena Birch and Brett Sommer represented the state during the trial.
