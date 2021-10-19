A Livingston man is in custody after local authorities launched an investigation “involving the sexual abuse of a juvenile victim,” according to a statement from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
John Nelson Mack, 75, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday on charges of first-degree rape and sexual battery, according to online booking records. Both are felonies.
This marks Mack’s second arrest within the last month.
Mack was arrested in September after the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit launched an investigation involving the sexual abuse of a juvenile victim. Through the investigation, troopers secured an arrest warrant for Mack and booked him into the Jefferson Parish Jail on Sept. 23 on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.
In a statement through his spokesperson, Ard said Mack’s recent arrest stems from “new information obtained by LPSO detectives.”
“That information allowed us to move forward and secure an arrest warrant in this case,” Ard said.
Ard said his office is working “with our law enforcement partners” on the case but added that no additional information is available “[due] to the ongoing investigation and sensitive nature of the incident.”
This is so disgusting. 75 year old “man” sexually abusing and RAPING a juvenile. I want to kill him with my bear hands. Bring out Ol Smokey now, fire it up today and let him have the hot seat tomorrow.
