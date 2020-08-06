A Livingston man pleaded no contest to manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges stemming from a December 2017 incident in which the victim died from strangulation, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Judge Charlotte Foster sentenced Chad Glascock, 42, to 20 years at hard labor on one count of manslaughter and 10 years at hard labor for obstruction of justice. Foster ordered the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 30 years with the department of corrections, Perrilloux said in a statement.

The case dates back to Dec. 20, 2017, when detectives from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person after Brent Pollard, 40, was last seen on Satsuma Road in Livingston.

Pollard’s body was discovered the next day in a wooded area near Red Oak Road. The body was partially buried under pine straw and leaves, with wrists and ankles bound by duct tape.

“Glascock went to great lengths to dump and conceal Pollard’s body,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time.

An autopsy later revealed that Pollard “died from strangulation,” Perrilloux said.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Glascock, also from Livingston, had an argument with the victim that led “to a physical encounter between the two men,” Perrilloux said. According to an earlier report, the altercation came after Glascock suspected Pollard of stealing his wallet.

During the altercation, Glascock knocked the victim to the ground and strangled him, resulting in his death. He then dumped the body approximately 50 yards near a hunting camp road to obstruct authorities from being able to locate the victim, Perrillioux said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, a negotiated plea and sentence were agreed upon by the defendant and the state along with the victim’s family’s consent.

Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall represented the State of Louisiana.