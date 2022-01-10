The Livingston Office of Motor Vehicles location reopened on Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety.
Customers can schedule an appointment at expresslane.org.
The Livingston OMV location was one of several branches in Louisiana that closed in late December due to the state’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which is being fueled by the highly-contagious Omicron variant.
Because of the spike in cases, several Louisiana OMV branches were forced to temporarily close or operate with limited personnel.
Five other OMV locations are expected to reopen Tuesday. A list of COVID-related closures is posted at expresslane.org/alerts.
In a statement last month, OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain urged customers to utilize online services, the LA Wallet app, and Public Tag Agents.
“Louisiana residents should only visit OMV field offices if it’s absolutely necessary,” Germain said. “Our online services are always open and we encourage guests to visit expresslane.org before going to a field office.”
Customers can visit expresslane.org for online services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online services found at expresslane.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, duplicate driver’s license request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, a REAL ID checklist and more.
All state employees, contract employees, and visitors are required to wear face masks while in OMV field offices, regardless of their vaccination status.
