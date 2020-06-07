The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has activated the Emergency Operations Centers as Tropical Storm Cristobal draws closer to Louisiana, Director Mark Harrell announced early Sunday.
The Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) “will operate 24/7 until the effects of the storm dissipate,” Harrell said via social media. He encouraged those wanting information to call the EOC hotline at (225) 686-3996. For emergencies, call 911.
As of a 10 a.m. weather advisory, Cristobal was inching closer to Louisiana, with “heavy rainfall and storm surge expected from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
At 10 a.m., it was about 90 miles south of New Orleans with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards requested that President Trump declare a pre-landfall emergency for the state of Louisiana due to the threat of Cristobal. The impact of torrential rainfall, storm surge, high winds, and potential tornadoes “will pose a serious threat to the lives and property of the citizens of Louisiana,” Edwards said.
At least, 18 parishes have issued parish emergency declarations, including Livingston Parish.
