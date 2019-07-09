Livingston Parish attorney Brian K. Abels, Republican, is seeking election as District Court Judge, Division “D”, in the October 12, 2019 election. Judge M. Douglas Hughes has retired and Division “D” is an open seat with no incumbent.
“With 22 years of courtroom litigation experience, I am ready to bring this experience to the bench as a district court judge,” said Abels. “I love the law and I look forward to being a fair, impartial and dedicated judge for the 21st Judicial District.”
Abels is a partner in the law firm of Boyer, Hebert, Abels & Angelle, LLC in Denham Springs. He currently serves as Magistrate Judge for the Mayor’s Courts in both Springfield and Killian. He is also the Town Attorney for Springfield and his firm is counsel for the Livingston Parish School Board.
Abels was born in Hammond, grew up in Springfield and now lives in Denham Springs. He has been a member of the Republican Party since he first registered to vote in 1987, at the age of 18.
“With my law practice and my upbringing, I know every part of this judicial district. I have practiced in Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parishes and I look forward to continuing to serve the people as a district court judge.”
Abels is licensed to practice in all Louisiana state district and appellate courts. He is also licensed to practice in all federal courts in Louisiana and he is admitted to the bar of the United States Supreme Court. Abels is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Baton Rouge Bar Association, and the 21st Judicial District Court Bar Association.
Abels is a graduate of the Leadership Livingston Class of 2014 and the Leadership Tangipahoa Class of 2018. He served on the Board of Directors of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce for nine years and was on its Executive Committee for five years, serving as Chairman of the Board in 2016. He was the Chamber’s Member of the Year in 2008 and his firm was Small Business of the Year in 2011. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce.
Abels attended Southeastern Louisiana University before earning his Bachelor of Criminal Justice degree from LSU, and his law degree from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. At the Law Center, he was a member of the Appellate Advocacy Board and a finalist in the Robert Lee Tullis Moot Court Competition.
Abels is the son of the late Harold Abels, Sr., and Gloria Abels and the nephew of long-time Livingston Parish Assessor, the late “Bubbie” Abels. He is a member of Hebron Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Abels and his law firm have been active in the communities they serve for many years, sponsoring numerous organizations and schools. Abels also spent many years as a volunteer in the Denham Springs parks and recreation system, coaching baseball and basketball.
“I am blessed to have been born and raised in the Florida Parishes and I look forward to serving the people of Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena as their next district court judge,” Abels said.
