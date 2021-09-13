The burn ban that has been in effect in Livingston Parish since Sept. 1 has been lifted, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
LOHSEP made the announcement shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
"Effective immediately, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) has lifted the Parish-wide burn ban, issued on September 1st, 2021," LOHSEP said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.