A Livingston Parish Public Schools bus driver has resigned after knowingly leaving an elementary student on board, according to the district.
On Tuesday, the unidentified bus driver left a student unattended on a bus while she made a visit to a school office, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
The student should have been dropped off at French Settlement Elementary but was inadvertently transported across the street to French Settlement High School, according to Murphy’s statement.
“The student alerted the driver while the driver was in the high school parking lot; however, rather than immediately transport the student back across the street, the driver opted to leave the child unattended to make a report to the office,” Murphy’s statement said.
Leaving a child unattended on a school bus is a violation of district policy.
When the matter was addressed by district leadership, the bus driver submitted a resignation.
The district will provide a substitute driver for that bus route until a permanent replacement is made, Murphy said.
