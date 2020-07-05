Livingston Parish young professionals who live, work, and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish have an opportunity to be recognized through the “Livingston Future 5” awards. The awards will be presented to five winners at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting currently scheduled for the end of July.
Nominations for the award are submitted online through the Livingston Parish Chamber’s website.
To qualify, candidates must live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish. They must also be between the ages of 21-40 and be growing and excelling in their respective fields, and plan to involve and engage young professionals in advancing causes, community issues, governmental relationships and free enterprise.
Nominees will be asked to complete an application detailing their involvement in the areas of concentration with an additional deadline to complete. The deadline to nominate a candidate is Thursday, July 9 at 11:59 pm. Nominations are open and accepted from any individual with an interest in Livingston Parish.
“With the new today we are experiencing, one thing that has not changed is excellence in our communities. The Livingston Parish Chamber cares about the future of the business community,” said April Wehrs, Chamber President and CEO. “One of the ways we are looking ahead is by recognizing young professionals who are already leaders in the community, who will continue to grow and impact their profession and Livingston Parish. ”
For more information on the awards, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber online calendar and website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org or call 225-665-8155.
About Livingston Young Professionals: Livingston Young Professionals (LYP) is a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. LYP was formed in 2015 for young professionals living, working or volunteering in Livingston Parish. LYP offers opportunities for professionals ages 21-40.
About the Chamber: The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is the largest and longest standing business organization in Livingston Parish. We represent the business community and coordinate community initiatives and programs which make Livingston Parish better. The chamber is 501(c)6 nonprofit association serving Livingston Parish and each of its municipalities and communities.
