Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 Women’s Leadership winners

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of the 2021 Women’s Leadership Awards on Friday, Dec. 10.
The awards were presented during the Chamber’s Women’s event, which was presented by Our Lady of the Lake along with awards sponsors. To date, more than 21 women have been recognized.
Announced as the winners were Sybil Cotton, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston; Vanissa Murphy, Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC; Dr. Chantelle Varnado, Launch; Sybil Stewart, Whitetail Properties Real Estate; and Lori Johnson, Hancock Whitney Bank.
An open nomination process drew the nominees who then had to complete an application process to be considered for the judging. The awards were presented to five women who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish and have exhibited excellence in their area of expertise and paved the way for the success of other women.
Each of the recipients was given an opportunity to address the attendees and share what leadership meant to them personally as well as words of advice from their experiences.
“Every year we see more women inspired to do more in their respective fields and community,” said Chamber President April Wehrs, who implemented Livingston Women’s programming. “I am a firm believer that women can and should accept their tremendous influence, and those who engage in initiatives bigger than themselves come out better for it.
“It’s hard to find women who truly want to lead and will take the necessary steps to establish themselves as leaders and community influencers. We hope this program will bring more of them to action.”
The Livingston Parish Women's Leadership Award was founded by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce in 2017 to coincide with the Women's Leadership Programming and Event. Since then, the award criteria continue to adjust to today's women.
The criterion for the award includes professional career accomplishments, community actions and involvement with collective efforts, mentoring of other females, women, and a desire to continue and elevate women's programming in Livingston Parish.
