Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 Women’s Leadership winners

Pictured are the recipients of the 2021 Women’s Leadership Awards that were presented by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. From left are Lori Johnson, Hancock Whitney Bank; Vanissa Murphy, Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC; Dr. Chantelle Varnado, Launch; Sybil Cotton, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston; and Sybil Stewart, Whitetail Properties Real Estate.