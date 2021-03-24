Livingston Parish children are eligible for free boxed meals over spring break through Focus Foods, a Baton Rouge-based organization that has fed thousands of area children since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is open to children ages 18 and younger in Livingston Parish, as well as children in neighboring parishes. People are required to register in advance through an online form that can be found by clicking here.
In Livingston Parish, spring break runs April 2-9.
Due to the duration of spring break, there will be two distribution dates: Friday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 7. Distribution will run from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and from 2-6 p.m. both days at the following locations:
-- Albany Middle School (29801 Reeves Street, Albany, LA, 70711)
-- Doyle Elementary School (29285 S. Range Road, Livingston, LA, 70754)
-- Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center (1129 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA, 70726)
-- Walker High School (9677 Florida Blvd. Walker, LA, 70785)
Each meal distribution will provide five days of breakfast, lunch, snacks and supper, but those who wish to partake only have to complete one registration form for both distribution dates.
