The Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office is still dealing with the fallout of a cyber attack that affected operations for around 20 land records offices statewide and dozens more nationwide.
Though no data has been compromised, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court Jason Harris said his office’s operations have been slowed down after Cott Systems, the office’s record management system, went offline in response to the hack in December.
“It’s really hampering us,” Harris said. “Being down for three or four hours really hurts us. Being down for two weeks is just absolutely crippling for us.”
Harris said Cott Systems, a third-party records management vendor based in Ohio, notified him and other clerks of the attack two days after Christmas. Soon after, Cott hired two outside cyber security firms to investigate the matter, which has since drawn the attention of Homeland Security and the FBI.
Other than a period of less than two days, Harris said the clerk’s e-filing system has been shut down since late December. Though no data has been compromised, the shutting down of the system and online searches have created problems for day-to-day operations, particularly when dealing with land records.
That means online filing and search of records such as titles, deeds, mortgages, mortgage satisfactions, and business certificates can’t be accessed.
“Nothing has been compromised, but the hardest thing is anything dealing with land records,” Harris said. “If you closed on a piece of property in the last week or so and it was e-recorded, we can’t see it yet. If someone closed on a piece of property and they had paper copies, we have those. So we’ve been recording those, like old school, to make sure we have those file numbers.”
Harris said he receives daily updates from Cott but that he hasn’t received a definitive date of when “things would get back to normal.” He urged the public to contact his office should they have any questions or need anything from his office.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Harris said. “But I want to tell the public, if they want to find anything, especially if it’s urgent, contact our office. We have mechanisms in place, especially if it’s from before Christmas, because we may have paper copies of it. And there is also a state portal that has documents in there that we can access in a roundabout way.
“So there may be a way to access what they’re looking for. So if they go to our website and go to public search and it’s down, contact our office. We’ll be glad to research it and we may be able to find what they’re looking for.”
