After experiencing its biggest single-day spike in new cases of the novel coronavirus in more than two weeks, Livingston Parish reported just three new cases off of more than 90 new tests in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
While the local case count increased to 484 on Wednesday, the local death toll remained at 31. That marks the seventh straight day Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death. The parish has reported only five new deaths in the last 23 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 460 tests from the state lab, the same output as the last two days, and 7,146 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 91.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 44,030 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 418 from the previous day off of 6,452 new tests. That equates to a 6-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The Department of Health has confirmed 33,904 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, more than 2,100 recoveries from last week’s figures. That puts the state at around 10,100 active cases.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 460,120 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (25,634) or commercial labs (434,486).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,855 fatalities, a jump of 11 from Tuesday’s figures. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the second straight day on Wednesday, dropping by 19 to 549 statewide. This marks the 14th time in 16 days that COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped.
However, ventilator usage showed a slight increase on Wednesday after dropping for three straight days. The total now sits at 72, an increase of five from the previous day.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
