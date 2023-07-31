Livingston Parish leaders have settled a federal lawsuit filed by the developer of a controversial 2,000-lot subdivision, officials said.
Chris Ingram, owner of Ascension Properties, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana in May, arguing that the Livingston Parish Council’s approval of the District 5 zoning map was “unlawful.”
At the heart of the matter is Deer Run, a massive subdivision on 4H Club Road that has drawn the ire of residents and leaders worried about the impact the influx of people would have on the existing infrastructure. Deer Run is being proposed for District 5, which encompasses the area south of the Denham Springs city limits.
In his lawsuit, Ingram claimed the council’s approval of the zoning map “arbitrary, capricious, and objectively unreasonable” and said it violated state and local laws. The suit also accused the council members of infringing on the developer’s constitutional rights by approving the zoning map and questioned the legality of the council’s zoning process to date.
But after nearly three months, the lawsuit has been settled, which Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks called “a big victory” in a statement Monday. In the settlement, the parish agreed to rescind the zoning map for only District 5 and restrict a parish-wide development moratorium from taking effect on the property.
“We closed a case that our lawyer, the District Attorney and the Council's hand-picked zoning expert told us we could not win,” Ricks said. “The Council agreed it was time to put this case behind us, get out from under the attorney fees, legal expenses and possible damages and restart work on zoning.
“The Council's own zoning expert said the zoning ordinance, as passed, cannot be enforced and would need to be completely rescinded and re-initiated from the beginning.”
Ricks said the agreement contains “major concessions” by Ascension Properties, including a reduction in the number of lots and the addition of a fourth entrance/exit. The developer also agreed that, in lieu of 400 apartments, it would construct 155 owned condos.
As part of the settlement, Ascension Properties agreed to dismiss all council members from the lawsuit and drop personal claims and to waive damages and attorney fees. The developer also agreed that the permit and approved plat will expire in two years if not completed.
“Overall, the Parish can claim a big victory in this agreement,” Ricks said.
