The discussion on where certain books should be placed in public libraries will continue at the Livingston Parish Council, which will tackle the subject during its Aug. 25 meeting.

One day after releasing its agenda, the council added an addendum to include a discussion and possible resolution that would support the reclassification of certain books.

The latest agenda item reads as follows: “Discussion and possible resolution of support for the reclassification of certain books in the Livingston Parish Public Library.”

The placement of certain books has been an ongoing debate across the country over the last few years, and Livingston Parish has become the latest area to have the debate.

Locally, it got started during the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control’s July 19 meeting when a board member proposed discussing “book content.” During that meeting, board member Erin Sandefur suggested the board “look into” books that may contain sexually explicit content that is “too strong” for children.

But Sandefur’s suggestion drew backlash from most who attended the meeting, with many interpreting it as a way to keep books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues off shelves.

No action was taken during the July 19 meeting, but Sandefur has said she intends to return to the conversation in future board meetings.