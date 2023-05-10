The Livingston Parish Council has called a special meeting to discuss suspending activity by the Planning and Zoning Commission pending an investigation “into possible improprieties” regarding its recent approval of a controversial development.
The special meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, just before the regular council meeting.
On May 4, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the second preliminary plat for Deer Run, a 2,000-lot subdivision located south of the city of Denham Springs. The development has drawn the ire of area residents who claim it will worsen existing flooding and traffic issues.
Despite objections from audience members, the commission approved the second plat by a 5-3 vote. Councilwoman Erin Sandefur, who represented the area where the proposed development is being built told The News that the commission “did not follow ordinances” in the development’s approval.
“I was at the planning meeting on Thursday and they did not follow ordinances,” Sandefur said. “We need to investigate why.”
On the same day the commission approved Deer Run’s second preliminary plat, Ascension Properties, which is in charge of the project, filed a suit in federal court against members of the Livingston Parish Council who approved a zoning map for District 5, alleging violations of state and local law.
The council is slated to discuss the lawsuit in executive session Thursday.
