The Livingston Parish Council has passed a 60-day moratorium on new development in the entire parish.
Under the approved ordinance, the council could make a 30-day extension by resolution, if necessary.
The vote came after a 90-minute public hearing in which residents voiced their opposition to the influx of large developments.
The ordinance awaits a signature from the parish president.
*This story will be updated.
