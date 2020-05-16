There must have been a recording error, because the number of novel coronavirus cases in Livingston Parish dropped, day-over-day, from Friday to Saturday.
Livingston Parish reported three fewer cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. There have now been 344 reported cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish off of 4,299 commercial lab tests, an increase of 135 from the previous day, and 56 tests from the state lab, an increase of two.
The local death toll increased to 24, the first COVID-19 related Livingston Parish death in five days.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached a reported 34,117 cases, a jump of 280 overnight — much lower than the 827 new cases reported Thursday after lagging results from new commercial labs, and 348 on Friday.
As a whole, the state again reported 31 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,413 fatalities. All but six of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, and there are 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.
As a key indicator in the fight against the novel coronavirus, hospitalizations and ventilator usage state wide continue to drop. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,028, a drop of 63 overnight, while there are 123 patients on ventilators, or a drop of nine from Friday.
There have now been 259,742 completed tests in the state, either through the state lab (11,386) or commercial labs (248,356).
On Friday, Louisiana moved into Phase One of the White House’s plan to reopen state economies that were closed amid the public health emergency. The move into Phase One officially lifted Louisiana from its stay-at-home order.
Louisiana has been under stay-at-home orders since March 22, less than two weeks after the first case was reported in the state March 9. Since the outbreak of the virus in the U.S., Louisiana has ranked near the top in the number of cases and deaths per capita.
“This is not ‘mission accomplished’ or a victory against COVID-19, but it is a positive and hopeful move for Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday night.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media Monday at a time to be determined.
