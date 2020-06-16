Livingston Parish saw a noticeable surge in new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, increasing by 15 to bring the local total to 561 in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those results were based on 226 new tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 6 percent, which dropped below the state’s goal of 10 percent.
After reporting its first new COVID-19 related death in 11 days, the local death toll increased to 33 on Tuesday. Livingston Parish has reported two new COVID-19 deaths since June 3 and seven in the last 29 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 462 tests from the state lab, the same as the last three days, and 8,096 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 226.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 47,706 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 534 from the previous day off of 13,992 new tests. That equates to a 4-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The state has reported at least 400 new COVID-19 cases in each of the seven of the last eight days, including more than 1,200 on Saturday in what the Department of Health claimed was “a backlog from three labs of 560 cases going as far back as 4/25.”
The Department of Health has confirmed 37,017 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, more than 3,100 additional recoveries from last week’s figures. That puts the state at around 10,100 active cases.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 532,717 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (28,144) or commercial labs (504,573).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,930 fatalities on Tuesday, a jump of 34 from the previous day’s figures. The state is also reporting 112 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the second straight day on Monday, growing up 20 to 588 statewide. Hospitalizations have increased in three of the last seven days and risen by 26 in the last 48 hours.
Ventilator usage increased for the fourth straight day to 77 statewide.
