Livingston Parish is now reporting an additional death from the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The parish is reporting 461 completed tests through commercial labs — up by 39 from the day before — and four additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health. That number remained unchanged from Tuesday to Wednesday.
However, the total case count increased by three, from 158 to 161. State officials have said that they intend to increase the information produced on their website - ldh.la.gov/coronavirus - which shows case count by census heat map, providing a more localized delivery system.
LDH officials said that the lack of reporting on a local level on Monday was due to that work toward expansion of information provided. Expanded information, per census tract, was available Wednesday but only provided a range, per tract, with no other information.
The COVID-19 death toll in Livingston Parish rose by one from Tuesday to Wednesday, for a total of 10, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Five days in the past seven Livingston Parish reported a new death, and the parish has reported eight new fatalities since the first was confirmed April 1.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 41 ventilators in use, with 165 available. There are also 86 ICU beds in use, with 106 available, and 812 total hospital beds in use, with 703 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
The number of reported hospitalizations grew to 1,747 on Tuesday, a decrease of 51 from the previous day, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators reached 287, a drop of 10 from Tuesday. Over the last four days, the number of patients on ventilators have dropped by 110.
The Tuesday to Wednesday fall saw the first decrease in patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 in three days, after a two-day streak saw increases.
The statewide case count of the novel coronavirus increased by 404 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 25,258, according to the Department of Health. That's 73 more new reports, as opposed to the Monday to Tuesday jump which saw 214 less new reported cases than the day before.
In the last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said the state is starting to see a “flattening of the curve” in regards to the number of new cases, which have increased by less than 600 a day for over seven days after nearly a week of daily increases reaching as much as 2,000.
While the reports of newer cases have fluctuated over the past week, re-opening the economy depends on an "overall trend."
Per President Donald Trump's guidelines, as issued by the federal task force and explained by Dr. Deborah Birx, benchmarks must be met by states with regard to COVID-19 and it's spread be
The governor gave a rough sketch of what will be a 14-day window:
- 14 days of fewer people reporting symptoms
- 14 days of actual cases trending downward in the state
- 14 days of hospitalization decrease
"You have to be on a positive trend for at least 14 days, and they have to be the same 14 days for all metrics - this isn't over, say, a 42-day period," the governor explained. He went on to say that, although the state had an increase of new cases from Sunday to Monday, as long as the trend over those 14 days remains on a downward trajectory - Louisiana should be "OK."
The reported statewide death toll rose to 1,473, an increase of 68 from the day before and a jump of 584 over the last nine days. 56 out of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, including eight in Livingston Parish.
The state has now completed over 141,000 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of tests (95 percent) have been conducted in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health. Louisiana ranks near the stop nationally in numbers of tests per capita.
The state is reviewing all of the commercial testing.
The governor Friday re-iterated the mantra he's been espousing for roughly two weeks now regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards told a crowd at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center that the state was moving on the right path toward Apr. 30 and the phased re-opening of the economy. New cases continued to slow as hospitalizations and patients on ventilators were declining.
But, the governor warned, that trend had to continue as the state barreled toward the month of May. The governor reminded citizens of social distancing measures, mitigation efforts, and the 'Stay at Home' order that is in place until the end of April.
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect common surfaces at home and work
- 10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all
- Stay six feet away from others in public places
- Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue
- Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor
- Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store
Edwards said that the efforts he has made in the Bayou State are not political, but follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the federal government. According to the governor, he has had consistent contact with both President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence - both of whom have supported the state's response to the virus.
