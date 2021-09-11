After nearly two weeks, Livingston Parish residents are no longer under a curfew.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Sheriff Jason Ard and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) announced an end to the curfew that has been in place since the day Hurricane Ida made landfall.
The new order is effective today, Saturday, Sept. 11, they said.
The parish had been under a nightly curfew since Aug. 29, the day Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm and one of the strongest to ever hit the state. The storm went directly through Livingston Parish, tossing debris over streets and knocking down hundreds of power lines.
At its peak, the parish was reporting 85 percent without power. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, DEMCO and Entergy were reporting a combined 10,000 outages in the parish.
On Friday, Ard released a video message thanking residents for being patient with the curfew and said that it is no longer necessary with more people having power restored.
”I spoke to [Ricks] earlier [and] he and I agreed that [Saturday], there should be no reason to continue the curfew,” Ard said. “I will keep my deputies in double shifts to make sure that we cover those areas that don’t have power.”
