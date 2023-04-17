A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy shot an armed man who pointed his gun at authorities responding to a domestic disturbance near Springfield, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said deputies responded to the domestic disturbance along Highway 22 south of Springfield just after midnight Saturday. After their arrival, deputies "encountered a male subject armed with a handgun in front of the residence," Ard said.
"After numerous attempts to have the subject comply with deputies’ orders to disarm, the subject then pointed that gun towards deputies," Ard said. "One deputy then fired a single round striking the subject."
Deputies rendered aid until other first responders arrived and brought the unidentified man to a local hospital for treatment. Ard said the man is in "critical but stable" condition.
No other injuries were reported from the incident, which remains under investigation.
Ard said the deputy who shot the man was placed on leave, per office policy. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation, the sheriff said.
