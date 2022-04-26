Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect involved in a recent burglary.
In a statement, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred at a local business on LA Highway 16 around 4 p.m. on April 17.
Authorities, who didn’t specify what was stolen, released surveillance images of the suspect and asked anyone with information to come forward.
“LPSO detectives are looking to ID, locate & have a word with the person in these photos,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
