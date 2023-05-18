Livingston Parish authorities are asking the public for help finding the suspect of a recent theft.
Detectives said the alleged crime occurred at a convenience store along Highway 16 in Watson. They also released still images taken from surveillance video of the suspect and getaway vehicle.
"We’d like to ID, locate & have a word," detectives said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.