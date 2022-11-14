Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a person who stole clothing from a local retailer.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives are investigating a Nov. 10 heft report from a retailer located along Crossing Way. Clothing was taken without payment, Ard said.
The person of interest is believed to be traveling in a gold or light-colored Honda Accord. The sheriff's office released photos taken from surveillance footage and asked the public for help finding the suspect.
"At this time, detectives are looking to ID, locate & have a word with the person in the attached images," Ard said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
