Livingston Parish detectives searching for fraudster who stole $6,500

Livingston Parish detectives are asking the public for help identifying a bank fraud suspect, authorities said.
Using fake credentials, an unidentified suspect went to two different bank locations in Livingston Parish on April 14 and successfully withdrew $6,500 from a business account.
The sheriff's office released surveillance photos of the suspect on its social media feeds.
"We’d like to ID, locate & have a word," detectives said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
