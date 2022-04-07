Livingston Parish detectives searching for suspect who broke into Springfield pharmacy

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who broke into a local pharmacy and attempted to steal drugs.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified suspect targeted Hometown Pharmacy, located in Springfield, around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6. The suspect used a tool to break the glass of the front door to gain entry and then ran to the pharmacy counter, where more glass was broken.
The suspect then crossed the counter to look through the medications on the shelf.
“The suspect - after realizing all scheduled narcotics were locked safely away - leaves without taking anything,” the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect, who was wearing a face mask.
“Our detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word with this suspect,” detectives said.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
