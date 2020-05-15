May 15 marked the beginning of Phase 1 to kick start the Louisiana economy, after having pieces shut down to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Some government pieces were shut down, as well, including the Office of Motor Vehicle locations throughout the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards takes questions from the public during his tri-weekly press conferences and, Friday, he was asked as to whether or not DMV's would be re-opened during Phase 1.
"Yes," was the simple answer.
According to the governor, 11 sites will re-open to take customers during Phase 1 - Livingston Parish included. The governor reminded the audience that the offices will be limited to 25% of their normal capacity, including employees.
They would also be operating at a limited capacity, and the governor asked that only those seeking essential services visit the office in person. Edwards asked that those who could, continue to utilize the OMV's website at https://www.expresslane.org/Pages/OfficesLocations.aspx
