The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office teamed with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in a drug investigation that led to the arrest of a drug distributor based in Livingston Parish, authorities have announced.
Richard Cline, 30, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on Wednesday on multiple drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, Schedule II, Schedule III, and Schedule IV drugs.
According to authorities, an undercover EBRSO narcotics agent purchased more than two pounds of methamphetamine and more than 1,000 MDMA pills from Cline in East Baton Rouge Parish.
On March 9, EBRSO Narcotics took Cline into custody as he attempted to do a narcotics transaction — involving 14 ounces of methamphetamine and 2000 MDMA pills — with the EBRSO undercover agent.
Soon after, LPSO narcotics agents conducted search warrants on locations controlled by Cline.
An arrest was made following the investigation.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office seized the following:
-- Over a kilogram of Methamphetamine (street value $20,000)
-- 105 xanax
-- 1 ounce of heroin
-- 2,000 MDMA tablets
-- 120 packets of Suboxone Sublingual Film
-- $21,450 (approximate)
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seized the following:
-- 3 ounces of Methamphetamine
-- 2,200 MDMA tablets
-- 39 grams of MDMA powder
-- 408 dosage units of Alprazolam
-- 9 dosage units of Amphetamine
-- 9 dosage units of Clonazepam
-- 1.6 grams of Heroin
-- 8 grams of Marijuana
-- 18 grams of THC wax
-- $2,845.00 U.S. Currency
-- 4 rifles, 4 shotguns, 7 handguns
