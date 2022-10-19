 Skip to main content
Livingston Parish Fair announces 2022 pageant winners

  • Updated
2022 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant

Dressed in their Sunday best, children waved and smiled at adoring crowds gathered inside the Greenhouse Barn on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds for the 2022 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant.

This marked the first pageant since 2019. The fair was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

Pageants were held on multiple days for boys ages 0-2 and girls ages 0-25, and all were trying to impress the panel of judges that would choose winners in 16 age divisions. In addition to an age division’s king or queen, awards were also handed out for Best Dressed and Most Photogenic.

Shelby Claire Jordan, of Walker, was crowned the 2022 Livingston Parish Fair Queen in the Senior Miss division, ages 17 and older. 

Listed below are this year’s winners.

Senior Miss division, ages 17 and older

Queen and best dressed - Shelby Claire Jordan, daughter of Kellie and Kevin Jordan of Walker

First place - Emma Claire Gautreau

Second place and interview - Sterling McKenzie Johnson

Third place, congeniality, and most photogenic - Brianna Jones

Junior Miss division, ages 15-16 years

Queen, best dressed, and most photogenic - Harley Hughes, daughter of Amber and Rudd Martin of Walker

First place - Vince

Second place - Gracie Hinrichs

Third place - Jasmine Holifield

Fourth place - Marissa Andrews

Teen Miss division, ages 13-14 years

Queen - Berklie Blount, daughter of Dustin and Courtney Blount of Livingston

First place, most photogenic, and best dressed - Laken Lewis

Second place - Kayden Delatte

Third place - Kayleigh Michelle

Deb Miss division, ages 11-12 years

Queen, most photogenic and best dressed - London Mikayla Guy, daughter of Ashton and Micael Guy of Walker

First place - Kambree Delatte

Second place - Jezebelle Hebert

Little Miss division, ages 9-10 years

Queen - Emersyn Rose Johnson, daughter of Cody and Kassidy Johnson of Independence

First place - Sidney Lauzervich

Second place, most photogenic, and best dressed - Payzlee Cox

Third place - Blake Fedrick

Tiny Miss division, ages 7-8 years

Queen, best dressed and most photogenic - Lillian Rose Cowsar, daughter of Tim and Tarez Cowsar

First place - Anna Claire Ellenberger

Second place - Clara Jean Tantillo

Petite Miss division, ages 5-6 years

Queen - Beckett Kamile Blount, daughter of Courtney and Dustin Blount of Livingston

First place, most photogenic, and best dressed - Enelia Granger

Second place - Collins Camille Landry

Third place - Aydan Ellenberger

Fourth place - Faith Alexander

Girls division, age 4 years

Queen - Adileigh Thomassia, daughter of Sabrina and Landen Thomassie of Maurepas

First place - Macie Gallman

Second place - Jolie Faye Fletcher

Third place and best dressed - Mia Renee Lewis

Most photogenic - Marie Sharp

Girls division, age 3 years

Queen and best dressed - Sullin Bell Kelly, daughter of Raegan and Ben Kelly of Walker

First place - Hannah Colleen Ray

Second place - Grace Casher

Third place - Julia Ryan Simms

Most photogenic - Blakelyn McDonald

Girls division, age 2 years

Queen and most photogenic, Lakelynn Watts, daughter of MacKenzie and Brennan Watts of Livingston

First place - Emerson Rae Robertson

Second place - Spencer Kate Andrus

Third place - Jensyn Jolie Ortego

Best dressed - Charlee Elizabeth Wilkinson

Girls division, ages 18-23 months

Queen and most photogenic - Charlotte Rose Kleinpeter, daughter of Skylar Bankston and Cody Kleinpeter of Walker

First place - Charlotte Landry

Second place and best dressed - Olivia Kate Hodges

Third place, Oakley Rayne Broussard

Girls division, ages 12-17 months

Queen - Laco Jo LeBlanc, daughter of Cassidy and Ric LeBlanc of Walker

First place and most photogenic - Henleigh Bendily

Second place and best dressed - Ryleigh Wales

Third place - Athena Howze

Girls division, ages 6-11 months

Queen and best dressed - Addison Noel Johnson, daughter of Ashley Bryan and Jay Johnson of Denham Springs

First place - Kathryn Miller

Second place - Lexi Gulotta

Third place - Adele Zuelke Padilla

Most photogenic - Caroline Courtney

Girls division, ages 0-5 months

Queen - Zion Kelly, daughter of Latoria and Devonte Kelly of Tickfaw

First place and best dresses - Oakleigh Mae Chavers

Second place - Lennon Wheat

Third place - Scarlet Rain Price

Most photogenic - Medley Baronet

Boys division, ages 1-2 years

King and best dressed - Jameson Sibley, son of Carlton and Logan Sibley of Livingston

First place - T.J. Dalgo

Second place and most photogenic - Rowen Toups

Third place - Isaac Hasan

Boys division, ages 0-11 months

King - Hollis Dufrene, son of Teri and Randy Dufrene of Livingston

First place and best dressed - Chamberlain Kleinpeter

Second place and most photogenic - Latham Bizette

Third place, Levi James LaCour

