Livingston Parish Fair announces 2022 pageant winners

Dressed in their Sunday best, children waved and smiled at adoring crowds gathered inside the Greenhouse Barn on the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds for the 2022 Livingston Parish Fair Pageant.
This marked the first pageant since 2019. The fair was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
Pageants were held on multiple days for boys ages 0-2 and girls ages 0-25, and all were trying to impress the panel of judges that would choose winners in 16 age divisions. In addition to an age division’s king or queen, awards were also handed out for Best Dressed and Most Photogenic.
Shelby Claire Jordan, of Walker, was crowned the 2022 Livingston Parish Fair Queen in the Senior Miss division, ages 17 and older.
Listed below are this year’s winners.
Senior Miss division, ages 17 and older
Queen and best dressed - Shelby Claire Jordan, daughter of Kellie and Kevin Jordan of Walker
First place - Emma Claire Gautreau
Second place and interview - Sterling McKenzie Johnson
Third place, congeniality, and most photogenic - Brianna Jones
Junior Miss division, ages 15-16 years
Queen, best dressed, and most photogenic - Harley Hughes, daughter of Amber and Rudd Martin of Walker
First place - Vince
Second place - Gracie Hinrichs
Third place - Jasmine Holifield
Fourth place - Marissa Andrews
Teen Miss division, ages 13-14 years
Queen - Berklie Blount, daughter of Dustin and Courtney Blount of Livingston
First place, most photogenic, and best dressed - Laken Lewis
Second place - Kayden Delatte
Third place - Kayleigh Michelle
Deb Miss division, ages 11-12 years
Queen, most photogenic and best dressed - London Mikayla Guy, daughter of Ashton and Micael Guy of Walker
First place - Kambree Delatte
Second place - Jezebelle Hebert
Little Miss division, ages 9-10 years
Queen - Emersyn Rose Johnson, daughter of Cody and Kassidy Johnson of Independence
First place - Sidney Lauzervich
Second place, most photogenic, and best dressed - Payzlee Cox
Third place - Blake Fedrick
Tiny Miss division, ages 7-8 years
Queen, best dressed and most photogenic - Lillian Rose Cowsar, daughter of Tim and Tarez Cowsar
First place - Anna Claire Ellenberger
Second place - Clara Jean Tantillo
Petite Miss division, ages 5-6 years
Queen - Beckett Kamile Blount, daughter of Courtney and Dustin Blount of Livingston
First place, most photogenic, and best dressed - Enelia Granger
Second place - Collins Camille Landry
Third place - Aydan Ellenberger
Fourth place - Faith Alexander
Girls division, age 4 years
Queen - Adileigh Thomassia, daughter of Sabrina and Landen Thomassie of Maurepas
First place - Macie Gallman
Second place - Jolie Faye Fletcher
Third place and best dressed - Mia Renee Lewis
Most photogenic - Marie Sharp
Girls division, age 3 years
Queen and best dressed - Sullin Bell Kelly, daughter of Raegan and Ben Kelly of Walker
First place - Hannah Colleen Ray
Second place - Grace Casher
Third place - Julia Ryan Simms
Most photogenic - Blakelyn McDonald
Girls division, age 2 years
Queen and most photogenic, Lakelynn Watts, daughter of MacKenzie and Brennan Watts of Livingston
First place - Emerson Rae Robertson
Second place - Spencer Kate Andrus
Third place - Jensyn Jolie Ortego
Best dressed - Charlee Elizabeth Wilkinson
Girls division, ages 18-23 months
Queen and most photogenic - Charlotte Rose Kleinpeter, daughter of Skylar Bankston and Cody Kleinpeter of Walker
First place - Charlotte Landry
Second place and best dressed - Olivia Kate Hodges
Third place, Oakley Rayne Broussard
Girls division, ages 12-17 months
Queen - Laco Jo LeBlanc, daughter of Cassidy and Ric LeBlanc of Walker
First place and most photogenic - Henleigh Bendily
Second place and best dressed - Ryleigh Wales
Third place - Athena Howze
Girls division, ages 6-11 months
Queen and best dressed - Addison Noel Johnson, daughter of Ashley Bryan and Jay Johnson of Denham Springs
First place - Kathryn Miller
Second place - Lexi Gulotta
Third place - Adele Zuelke Padilla
Most photogenic - Caroline Courtney
Girls division, ages 0-5 months
Queen - Zion Kelly, daughter of Latoria and Devonte Kelly of Tickfaw
First place and best dresses - Oakleigh Mae Chavers
Second place - Lennon Wheat
Third place - Scarlet Rain Price
Most photogenic - Medley Baronet
Boys division, ages 1-2 years
King and best dressed - Jameson Sibley, son of Carlton and Logan Sibley of Livingston
First place - T.J. Dalgo
Second place and most photogenic - Rowen Toups
Third place - Isaac Hasan
Boys division, ages 0-11 months
King - Hollis Dufrene, son of Teri and Randy Dufrene of Livingston
First place and best dressed - Chamberlain Kleinpeter
