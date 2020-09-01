Local firefighters are helping their own.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 is currently collecting relief items to bring to the Beauregard Parish Fire Department later this week.
Beauregard Parish, which lies on the Texas-Louisiana border, was one of the hardest-hit parishes when Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm last week.
Supplies for Beauregard Parish can be dropped off at District 4 Station 1, located at 29758 S. Palmetto Street in Walker. Items being requested are cleaning supplies, hygiene items, tarps, and water, among other relief items.
The collection drive will run through 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. First responders will bring the item to Beauregard Parish on Wednesday and Saturday of this week to be dispersed to citizens in the community.
