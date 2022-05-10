Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 mourns passing of former firefighter, station chief

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 is mourning the recent passing of a former firefighter and station chief.
Jesse Travis Wascom, a former member of District 4, passed away on May 1 at the age of 79.
Wascom served in the department in the 1970s and 1980s as both “a dedicated volunteer and station chief,” the fire department said on its Facebook page. His time as chief was served at the Walker station.
Wascom is the father of current District 4 chief James Wascom.
“Thank you for your service and dedication to the community and also instilling the same passion and dedication to our chief that has led to the present professional that he is today,” the fire department said. “We are forever in your debt and we shall ensure your name and dedication will never be forgotten.”
Wascom is survived by his wife JoAnn, his three children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three siblings, according to his obituary. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate are asked to send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
