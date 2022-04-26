For the first time in nearly 50 years, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 is turning to the public for assistance.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 is seeking an additional 15-mill property assessment on this weekend’s ballot that, if approved, would enable the department to add new firefighters and expand its services in the growing parish.
Residents will decide on the tax increase during the regular election on Saturday, April 30, when voters will go to their normal voting precincts. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Early voting ended on Saturday, April 23.
There are no parish-wide items on this weekend’s ballot.
If approved, the extra millage would go on top of the current 10-mill levy, which generates $2.6 million for the LPFPD4 annually. The extra 15 mills would bring in an additional $3.9 million, which would be used to increase staffing, maintain vehicles and equipment, and hopefully add another service station in the Satsuma area.
The additional mills would equate to $150 for properties with an assessed value of $100,000 after accounting for a homestead exemption, officials said.
If passed, the 15-mill levy would continue for 20 years, at which time voters would have to decide on a renewal.
This marks the first time the fire district has asked the public for funds since a property tax was first approved in 1975, according to Chief James Wascom.
“It is an honor to serve and protect our community with the same commitment and professionalism we would exhibit protecting our own family,” Wascom said in a statement. “But the LPFPD4 firefighters need additional support to keep up with the growing demands within the parish.”
Much has changed in the parish — and for District 4 — since the property tax to fund the fire district was first approved. Back then, the entire parish had less than 45,000 residents. District 4 now covers more than that by itself, with a coverage area of 60,000 residents and 24,000 households across 225 square miles.
Wascom said the Livingston Parish population has doubled in the last decade and more than tripled in size since the 1970s.
“Despite this rapid growth, the millage rate that funds the department has not seen an increase since 1975,” Wascom said.
Starting as an all-volunteer force, District 4 currently has 15 full-time firefighters who man 10 stations in the Watson, Walker, and Port Vincent, along with portions of Denham Springs and Satsuma. There are another 40 or so firefighters who work as volunteers.
Additional funding will allow the department to increase personnel and improve training; acquire and maintain needed vehicles, equipment, and fire protection apparatus; and expand and modernize district facilities.
Robert Dugas, LPFPD4 board chairman, explained the need for the additional funds during a recent town hall in Port Vincent, saying the department “has stretched the dollar” as far as possible.
But Dugas said more funds are needed to enable the fire district to better respond to calls that have increased by 116 percent since 2011.
“Maintaining and improving the service levels that are needed to adequately protect life and property is a continuing challenge,” Dugas said.
To learn more about the upcoming referendum, visit www.lpfpd4.com/referendum or call the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 at (225) 664-7123.
