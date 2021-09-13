Livingston Parish government offices will return to normal business starting Monday, Sept. 13, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Normal hours of operation are 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday.
Livingston Parish government offices have been closed since Monday, Aug. 30, one day after Hurricane Ida swept through the state and directly through the parish.
As of Sunday, about 84 percent of the parish had its power restored, according to LOHSEP. When outages were at their peak, more than 85 percent of the parish was without power.
“Crews continue to work to get the other 16% back up as soon as possible,” LOHSEP said.
The hotline for the Livingston Emergency Operations Center (EOC) stopped its operations at 4 p.m. Sunday. Those still in need of assistance are urged to call LOHSEP at (225) 686-3066 during normal hours of operation.
LOHSEP said FEMA has mobile assistance vehicles scattered around the parish, adding that changes to locations will be posted on the LOHSEP Facebook page. Those still in need of supplies such as water and MREs are urged to check with their local fire stations and churches.
