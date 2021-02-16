Livingston Parish government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to the severe weather conditions affecting the parish.
The announcement was made in a joint statement from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
It was made shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that state offices would be closed Wednesday due to hazardous conditions caused by severe winter weather.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system also decided to keep schools closed on Wednesday.
Ricks and LOHSEP said they will continue to monitor the situation for further closure determinations.
Earlier Tuesday, LOHSEP Acting Director Brandi Janes said most roadways in Livingston Parish were cleared after Monday’s ice storm swept through the state and downed trees and power lines.
As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 11,000 DEMCO and Entergy customers in Livingston Parish were without power, down from a peak of nearly 22,000 on Monday.
Updates to closures and other pertinent information will continue to be posted to the LOHSEP Facebook page, which can be found at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonOHSEP/.
