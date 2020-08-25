Livingston Parish government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The closure will “allow employees additional time to prepare and to ensure the safety of its employees and residents from the potential impacts of Hurricane Laura on our area,” LOHSEP said in a statement.
State offices and other local agencies have already announced closures.
The announcement was made ahead of Hurricane Laura, which is expected to strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. Weather experts predict Laura to be either a Category 2 or 3 hurricane when it makes landfall sometime Wednesday.
The Livingston Parish Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will continue to operate throughout the event, LOHSEP said. The EOC Hotline is (225) 686-3996.
People are encouraged to contact 911 with any emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.