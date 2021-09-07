Livingston Parish government offices will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 13, as leaders continue to respond to Hurricane Ida, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The decision was made by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
"Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has decided that Parish government offices will remain closed until Monday, September 13, 2021 as we work to recover from Hurricane Ida," a statement said.
In other news, the Livingston Parish Emergency Operations Center hotline will now be manned from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice. The hotline number is (225) 686-3996.
Those with emergencies are urged to call 911.
